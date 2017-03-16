The best show on television returns next month for its third and final season, and HBO just released a full-length trailer that promises more of what fans like myself have come to expect from the show: existential dread, believers (in whatever) clashing with non-believers (in whatever), apocalyptic imagery, brief moments of serenity, and Justin Theroux looking like the most troubled man on earth.

Advertisement

This season, largely set in Australia (though it looks like they’re still in Jarden, TX for at least one episode) appears to take place in the tumultuous and riot-filled weeks leading up to “October 14,” at which point... something... may or may not happen. Some are predicting a flood. Others, another departure—or worse. But amid the global chaos are a few glimmers of hope. Will Kevin (Theroux) save the world? Will Nora (Carrie Coon) reconnect with her departed family?

I have no idea but I’m already stressed. In a good way. Season 3 of The Leftovers premieres April 16.

Advertisement

Also, here’s a good image.