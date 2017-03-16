Official Trailer For Final Season of The Leftovers Wonders How It Will All EndBobby FingerToday 3:15pmFiled to: the best show on televisionthe leftoversthe best show on TVHBOtrailerscarrie coonjustin theroux364EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe best show on television returns next month for its third and final season, and HBO just released a full-length trailer that promises more of what fans like myself have come to expect from the show: existential dread, believers (in whatever) clashing with non-believers (in whatever), apocalyptic imagery, brief moments of serenity, and Justin Theroux looking like the most troubled man on earth. Advertisement This season, largely set in Australia (though it looks like they’re still in Jarden, TX for at least one episode) appears to take place in the tumultuous and riot-filled weeks leading up to “October 14,” at which point... something... may or may not happen. Some are predicting a flood. Others, another departure—or worse. But amid the global chaos are a few glimmers of hope. Will Kevin (Theroux) save the world? Will Nora (Carrie Coon) reconnect with her departed family? I have no idea but I’m already stressed. In a good way. Season 3 of The Leftovers premieres April 16. Advertisement Also, here’s a good image.Recommended StoriesThe Leftovers Hits a Season High With a Totally Depressing EpisodeThe Leftovers Final Season Will Fuck Us Up, Even If We Don't Remember WhyThe Leftovers Season 3 Will Debut Next SpringBobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply36 repliesLeave a reply