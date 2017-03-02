Only Bruno Mars Can Save UsClover HopeToday 10:15amFiled to: BRUNO MARSMUSIC VIDEOS6810EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThis is a simple video (for the song “That’s What I Like”) that features Bruno Mars, a man who enjoys the simple things in life, dancing in a room with some fun, cool illustrations around him while he sings about what he likes. That’s it. You are hereby ordered to be happy. Advertisement What is it that he likes? The beach, lobster, strawberry Champagne, sex by the fire at night, silk sheets, diamonds, shopping sprees, dancing. He likes horses. He likes himself. GIF And he really likes dancing. GIF GIF He’s going to body-roll until he saves humanity.Recommended StoriesBruno Mars' 'Carpool Karaoke' Is Fun to Watch Even Though He Doesn't Reveal AnythingBruno Mars Drops 'Versace On the Floor,' and Also Maybe Your PantiesBruno Mars Is Here to Make Us Happy AgainClover Hopeclover@jezebel.com@clovitoSenior Writer, JezebelReply68 repliesLeave a reply