This is a simple video (for the song “That’s What I Like”) that features Bruno Mars, a man who enjoys the simple things in life, dancing in a room with some fun, cool illustrations around him while he sings about what he likes. That’s it. You are hereby ordered to be happy.

Advertisement

What is it that he likes? The beach, lobster, strawberry Champagne, sex by the fire at night, silk sheets, diamonds, shopping sprees, dancing.

He likes horses.

He likes himself.

GIF

And he really likes dancing.

GIF

GIF

He’s going to body-roll until he saves humanity.