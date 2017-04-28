Like a Hilma af Klint painting beamed from the past to the future, a new old Prince song has arrived (can you tell I watched Personal Shopper this week?). A studio version of “Electric Intercourse,” a song that previously only circulated via bootlegs, has been released ahead of the deluxe edition of Purple Rain, which is due out June 23.
Via a press release, NPG Records and Warner Bros confirmed the contents of the track list that leaked last week (albeit in a slightly different order than reported by Variety) and announced the package, which will include the 2015 remaster of the nine-song original album, a disc of edits, remixes, and b-sides, and a disc of unreleased outtakes, many of which have never circulated in any form, will come with a concert DVD of Prince and the Revolution’s March 30, 1985, performance filmed at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY. During that concert, Prince and the Revolution played the entire Purple Rain album, as well as previous hits like “Little Red Corvette” and b-sides like “Irresistible Bitch” and “How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore.”