Queen Latifah and Friends Do Lots of Boozing in the Teaser for Girls Trip

"It smells like Hennessy and booty sweat up in here." Sounds like fun times in the teaser trailer for Girls Trip, a classic road trip movie that features lots of dancing, drinking, screaming.

The movie—starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith (that's two-fourths of Set-It-Off), Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish—per Deadline, "follows four friends as they embark on a trip to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, where sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, with some romancing, brawling and 'white girl-wasted' antics." It looks like Pinkett-Smith plays the straight-laced one here and it's about time we had a so-called squad movie led by black actresses. The film is directed by Malcolm D. Lee (The Best Man franchise) and hits theaters on July 21.