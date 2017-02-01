“It smells like Hennessy and booty sweat up in here.” Sounds like fun times in the teaser trailer for Girls Trip, a classic road trip movie that features lots of dancing, drinking, screaming.

The movie—starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith (that’s two-fourths of Set-It-Off), Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish—per Deadline, “follows four friends as they embark on a trip to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, where sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, with some romancing, brawling and ‘white girl-wasted’ antics.” It looks like Pinkett-Smith plays the straight-laced one here and it’s about time we had a so-called squad movie led by black actresses. The film is directed by Malcolm D. Lee (The Best Man franchise) and hits theaters on July 21.