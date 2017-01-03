Image via Getty

Donald Trump’s team has sent requests out to every breathing musician, and their moms and dads, to try to lock in performers for this month’s inauguration ceremony. Former U.K. X-Factor runner-up Rebecca Ferguson says she’ll do it, maybe, if she gets to sing “Strange Fruit.”

Imagine, as the wind blows over Trump’s frail coif, Ferguson singing lyrics about lynching in America: “Black bodies swinging in the southern breeze / Strange fruit hanging from the poplar trees.” “Strange Fruit” is not just one of the most chilling protest songs ever made, but a reminder of what Trump’s presidency means in the context of generations of ugliness.

Ferguson posted this statement via Twitter On Monday:

I’ve been asked and this is my answer. If you allow me to sing “strange fruit” a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial. A song that speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world, then I will graciously accept your invitation and see you in Washington. Best Rebecca X

Confirmed performers for the January 20 ceremony so far include the Radio City Rockettes reluctantly, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Jackie Evancho (?) from America’s Got Talent.

Whether Ferguson is serious or not about performing, her “Strange Fruit” suggestion is perhaps a tactful way to decline her services and pay homage to the guttural versions of this song by Billie Holiday and Nina Simone.