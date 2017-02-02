Images via Getty

WWD reports that Riccardo Tisci—the beloved Italian designer whose intricate, gorgeously sexy and oft-copied designs made him a favorite with the likes of Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian—has left the French design house, to the chagrin of sheer red carpet gowns everywhere.



Givenchy confirmed to WWD that Tisci left because his contract was up, but rumors have abounded that Versace was eyeing him; this development is only likely to intensify those. His final collections were Menswear and Haute Couture Spring 2017.

The designer told WWD:

“I have very special affection for the House of Givenchy and its beautiful teams. I want to thank the LVMH Group and Monsieur Bernard Arnault for giving me the platform to express my creativity over the years. I now wish to focus on my personal interests and passions.”

He also posted a note on his Instagram account with a sunset. Aww.

This guy’s gonna land on his feet, I think. Under Tisci, Givenchy was revitalized both in creative direction and in sales—WWD reports its employees “increased sixfold” over 12 years—but it was his daring creativity in the realm haute couture that really stunned. What was your favorite line? I have two: his first couture collection for the label in 2005—full of tulle-swathed goth brides and severe fur angles—and the breathtakingly anthropomorphic Spring 2011, in which he turned the models into swans.

Alas, nothing can last forever, and we had a time.