When we last left Rob and Sharon, they were struggling to connect with each other after having two kids, and both coped in different, destructive, ways: Rob found himself involved in accusations of sexual harassment at work, and Sharon cheated on him. Season 3 (which has already aired in the U.K., but will start streaming on Amazon on April 28) will pick up there, as Rob appears to learn about Sharon’s infidelity and the two try to figure out where they’re going to go next.

I’m most looking forward to appearances from the hilarious Chris (and though his equally funny and potentially not estranged wife Fran doesn’t appear in the trailer, we can assume she’ll be around as well) as well as a final, bittersweet showing by the late Carrie Fisher as Rob’s mother.