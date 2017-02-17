Selena Gomez and Anna Wintour at the Coach Fall 2017 show this week. Image via Getty.

Selena Gomez, after a short hiatus she attributed to proactively taking care of her mental health, is now back as a dance diva on a song by Norwegian EDM producer Kygo entitled “It Ain’t Me.” In it, she seems to unearth the forgotten link between bluegrass and bar anthems, while also lyrically dumping a wack dude who is, hopefully, Bieber.



Additionally, this song is stylistically dabbling in EDM-country, a genre that perhaps Aviici has made the most famous. But he didn’t really go this route—the spurned woman asserting her independence over a toast at the local honky-tonk, if the honky-tonk were a bottle-service club in a hotel on the Las Vegas strip. If you don’t like it now, it will probably grow on you after you’ve heard it 600 times!