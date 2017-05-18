Image via screengrab

Selena Gomez has released “Bad Liar,” her first new solo song since 2015's Revival and co-written by the same team behind “Hands To Myself,” Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels.

The breathy, minimalist new song, which features cover photography by Petra Collins, borrows the same prominent bassline from the Talking Heads’ 1977 song “Psycho Killer.” In an interview with Variety, Tranter reveals that Gomez and Michaels are apparently obsessed with Talking Heads. “When we all got together in one room, Julia suggested, ‘Why don’t we just write over the bassline from ‘Psycho Killer?’ and we were all going, ‘That sounds great!’” Tranter said.

David Byrne reportedly heard the song and gave it “his blessing,” but there’s no word from Talking Heads bass player and Tom Tom Club founder Tina Weymouth, who is responsible for the memorable bass line. Jezebel reached out to Weymouth for her thoughts and will update this post if she responds.