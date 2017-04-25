Shania becoming “the first and only female to receive CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime Award.” Image via Getty.

During an appearance guest hosting The Voice (I was told by someone who watched that “she says things that mean nothing, but she looks beautiful so”), Shania Twain announced that her first new album in over 15 years will be released this September, with the first single coming in June. It’s called “Life’s About to Get Good,” a message from Shania to herself and a message from Shania to her fans, blessed as we will be with her music.



Per a press release, here’s what the single’s all about:

When writing “Life’s About to Get Good,” Shania explains, “I was at home looking out at the ocean and I said to myself, ‘Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it’s so beautiful out. I’m not in the mood to write a ‘feeling-sorry-for-myself’ song.” The songwriter recognized that with all of the negative in life also comes the positive. “You can’t have the good without the bad. And that’s what the song ended up being about.”

Sounds a little too much like her last single, the frankly incredibly treacly “Today Is Your Day,” but we’ll take it won’t we? It also sounds a lot like a mediation on the tumultuous years she’s had since releasing Up! in 2002, most notably divorcing the man who was her musical partner for so many years, Mutt Lange. Twain has literally been talking about this new album since 2013, and while we all know a lot of things can hold an artist back from getting their music out there (many of them out of their control), a delay does not always signify great stuff.