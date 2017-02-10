Image via Kendall + Kylie

Kendall & Kylie’s Fall 2017 line was, apparently, inspired by classic teen films like Empire Records and House Party, but this look in particular that’s evoking ‘90s vapors straight from the Delia’s catalog, and/or any number of coastal raves that occurred ca. 1996-1998.



Advertisement

So what song does this outfit make you want to listen to? Here’s mine:

Also:

Oh yeah, New York Fashion Week has begun. Get excited.