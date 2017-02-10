Soundtrack This Kendall + Kylie OutfitJulianne Escobedo ShepherdToday 2:55pmFiled to: New York Fashion weekfall 2017a/w 2017kendall jennerkylie jenner271EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via Kendall + Kylie Kendall & Kylie’s Fall 2017 line was, apparently, inspired by classic teen films like Empire Records and House Party, but this look in particular that’s evoking ‘90s vapors straight from the Delia’s catalog, and/or any number of coastal raves that occurred ca. 1996-1998. Advertisement So what song does this outfit make you want to listen to? Here’s mine:Also:Oh yeah, New York Fashion Week has begun. Get excited. Julianne Escobedo Shepherdjulianne@jezebel.com@jawnitaCulture Editor, JezebelReply27 repliesLeave a reply