Another day, another Spider-Man, another trailer. While the previous official trailer focused on potential romantic entanglements of a teen super hero and Zendaya, the newest one shows exactly what threats Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming is facing: inexperience and a leathery Michael Keaton.

Not even trying to knock Keaton here, but footage of The Vulture out of his building-annihilating costume seem to deliberately highlight the age difference between Spider-Man and his new nemesis. Of course, a teen spider boy is no match for a man in his prime intent on taking down the city, and that’s made even clearer by Spider-Man’s ineptitude. A world weary Robert Downey Jr. appears to tell Peter Parker to stay local and when he disobeys the repercussions are severe.

Such an awkward time in a young person’s life, when they’re not quite a kid, not quite an Avenger. After almost killing everyone commuting to Staten Island on the 2 p.m. ferry, Iron Man demands Parker return the Stark-issued Spidey costume.

“But I’m nothing without this suit!” exclaims Parker, to which Stark knowingly responds, “If you’re nothing without this suit, then you shouldn’t have it.”

Ah, the lesson we all must learn to truly grow up. It’s why my parents wouldn’t let me leave the house in a clown suit until I proved I would use my powers responsibly.