The Academy Really Loves La La Land: Here Are the 2017 Oscar Nominees

The mother of all award shows is almost here, but before Jimmy Kimmel can bore us with jokes about how much Donald Trump loved Zoolander 2 or how Melania hopes Room wins again this year, we need to know who's in the running.

The short answer, of course, is La La Land, which received 14 nominations. (That means it tied with All About Eve and Titanic for the record.) For the long answer, see the full list below.

Picture

Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight

Actress

Isabelle Huppet - Elle
Ruth Negga - Loving
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Emma Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Actor

Casey Affleck - Manchester By the Sea
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington - Fences

Supporting actress

Viola Davis - Fences
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams - Manchester By the Sea

Supporting actor

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges - Manchester By the Sea
Dev Patel - Lion
Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals

Director

Arrival - Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge - Mel Gibson
La La Land - Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight - Barry Jenkins

Animated feature film

Kubo
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Zootopia

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water - Taylor Sheridan
La La Land - Damien Chazelle
The Lobster - Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou
Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
20th Century Women - Mike Mills

Adapted screenplay

Arrival - Eric Heisserer
Fences - August Wilson
Hidden Figures - Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi
Lion - Luke Davies
Moonlight - Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney

Foreign language film

Land of Mine - Denmark
A Man Called Ove - Sweden
The Salesman - Iran
Tanna - Australia
Toni Erdmann - Germany

Animated short film

Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper

Documentary feature

Fire At Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
OJ: Made In America
13th

Documentary short

Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani - My Homeland
The White Helmets

Cinematography

Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

Visual effects

Deepwater Horizon
Dr. Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One

Makeup and hair styling

A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad

Film editing

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Hell or High Water
Moonlight

Costume design

Allied
Fantastic Beasts
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

Sound editing

Arrival
Deepwater
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

Sound mixing

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One
13 Hours

Production design

Arrival
Fantastic Beasts
Hail Caesar
La La Land
Passengers

Original Score

Jackie - Mica Levi
La La Land - Justin Hurwitz
Lion - Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka
Moonlight - Nicholas Britell
Passengers - Thomas Newman

Original Song

"Fools Who Dream" - La La Land
"City of Stars" - La La Land
"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Trolls
"The Empty Chair" - Jim: The James Foley Story
"How Far I'll Go" - Moana