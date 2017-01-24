GIF Image via Summit Entertainment.

The mother of all award shows is almost here, but before Jimmy Kimmel can bore us with jokes about how much Donald Trump loved Zoolander 2 or how Melania hopes Room wins again this year, we need to know who’s in the running.

The short answer, of course, is La La Land, which received 14 nominations. (That means it tied with All About Eve and Titanic for the record.) For the long answer, see the full list below.

Picture



Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Actress

Isabelle Huppet - Elle

Ruth Negga - Loving

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Actor

Casey Affleck - Manchester By the Sea

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences

Supporting actress

Viola Davis - Fences

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester By the Sea

Supporting actor

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges - Manchester By the Sea

Dev Patel - Lion

Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals

Director

Arrival - Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge - Mel Gibson

La La Land - Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight - Barry Jenkins

Animated feature film

Kubo

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Zootopia

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water - Taylor Sheridan

La La Land - Damien Chazelle

The Lobster - Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou

Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

20th Century Women - Mike Mills

Adapted screenplay

Arrival - Eric Heisserer

Fences - August Wilson

Hidden Figures - Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi

Lion - Luke Davies

Moonlight - Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney

Foreign language film

Land of Mine - Denmark

A Man Called Ove - Sweden

The Salesman - Iran

Tanna - Australia

Toni Erdmann - Germany

Animated short film

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Documentary feature



Fire At Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

OJ: Made In America

13th

Documentary short

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani - My Homeland

The White Helmets

Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Visual effects



Deepwater Horizon

Dr. Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Stings

Rogue One

Makeup and hair styling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Film editing



Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Hell or High Water

Moonlight

Costume design



Allied

Fantastic Beasts

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Sound editing



Arrival

Deepwater

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Sound mixing



Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One

13 Hours

Production design



Arrival

Fantastic Beasts

Hail Caesar

La La Land

Passengers

Original Score



Jackie - Mica Levi

La La Land - Justin Hurwitz

Lion - Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka

Moonlight - Nicholas Britell

Passengers - Thomas Newman

Original Song

“Fools Who Dream” - La La Land

“City of Stars” - La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” - Trolls

“The Empty Chair” - Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go” - Moana