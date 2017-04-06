Global warming! Fingers typing! Fast traffic! Wind and rain! Eyeballs! We’re all going to die, VERY soon—unless you attend the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas. There, you will be spared from fear, loss, and the inevitable wrath of Kim Jong Un, protected by an incredible technicolor force field of rave sweat and hand-job vibrations.

According to the official trailer for the 21st annual EDC Las Vegas, life on earth has become a waking nightmare—but “in this world of noise and disarray, time marches on never-ending. The rituals that we have give purpose and meaning to the story of ourselves—the unique fabric we call... life.”

Can we just take a moment to appreciate that things are actually shitty enough that an electronic dance music festival was forced to incorporate global unrest into its ad strategy? I mean, I’ll give it to EDC: “Let us distract you from the coming end times with beat drops and makeouts” is a very honest pitch! The press release tries to be chill about it:

The beautiful six-minute video is a compelling look into the current state of affairs around the world, opening with a culmination of visuals that display our ever-changing, at times challenging, global climate. The trailer transports viewers on a heartfelt journey through the unspoken connectivity, hidden beauty, and purpose we find in the places that make us feel most at home.

Alternatively: If you want to melt your face off, but not in the real, losing-skin way, please come to Nevada this June.