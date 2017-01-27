Image via FX.

The first stills from Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Feud: Bette and Joan have been released, and provide a delicious, if entirely expected, glimpse into its glamorously sepia-tinted recreation of the legendary rivalry behind the film Whatever Happened to Baby Jane.

As Bette Davis, Susan Sarandon looks like a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown, while Jessica Lange’s Joan Crawford seems positively giddy at the thought of pushing her over the edge. (You can see a few more over at TV Line.)

Combined with the film’s first promos, which also dropped this week, it’s looking like Feud will be every bit as good as we’ve hoped.