Conceptual artists/pranksters/makers of really good early ‘90s ambient and dance-pop the KLF went away for many years, and then announced their return via wheatpaste in January.

Now we know exactly what their plans our for the tinkering they were doing “in their light industrial unit,” that they announced would be released on August 23, 2017: A book called 2023: A Trilogy that’s set to be released by Faber & Faber. Here’s the description via the book’s page on the publisher’s site:

Well we’re back again, They never kicked us out, twenty thousand years of SHOUT SHOUT SHOUT Down through the epochs and out across the continents, generation upon generation of the Justified Ancients of Mu Mu have told variants of the same story - an end of days story, a final chapter story. But with one hope, even if the hope at times seems forlorn. The story contained in this trilogy is the latest telling. Here it is presented as a utopian costume drama, set in the near future, written in the recent past. Read with care. REMEMBERED - TOLD - TRANSCRIBED for K 2 Plant Hire Ltd.

KLF members Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty previously published the cult how-to The Manual in 1988, which, was, as Wikipedia describes, “a step by step guide to achieving a No.1 single with no money or musical skills.” If 2023 is half as enjoyable, it will still be amazing. Be excited.