A new short from The Simpsons spoofs the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s presidency and also makes me wonder if we’re beyond using satire as a tool against this idiot.

In the clip, Donald Trump is more concerned about his golf handicap than tax reform, Steve Bannon is given the most lifelike depiction I’ve ever seen on an animated show, Ivanka trump is our new kleptocratic Supreme Court justice and Homer and Marge aren’t sure how to handle things without the sweet, soothing balm of drugs and alcohol.

I mean, same!

Oh and, Sean Spicer has a very bad day—even for him.

It’s funny because it’s true. Or is it?