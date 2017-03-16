The trailer for the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race (bowing March 24 on VH1) just dropped and it promises the fashion, drama, and shade we’ve come to expect from the beloved show (literally, the trailer features title cards advertising those three qualities).

So more of the same, but completely different, of course. The devil is, as always, in the details. Lady Gaga dressed as a drag queen dressed as Lady Gaga? Yas. Lisa Kudrow doing a Valerie Cherish “Hello, hello, hello,” to greet the queens? Okaaaay! Andie MacDowell as a guest judge? Well...sure? Whatever!



There’s also this:

And this:

Welcome home, everyone.