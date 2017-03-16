The Time Has Come for You To Watch the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 Super TrailerRich JuzwiakToday 5:10pmFiled to: RuPaul's Drag RaceRuPaulReality TVVH1Lady GagaMeghan TrainorUnicorn OnesiesLisa KudrowValerie CherishAndie MacDowell346EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The trailer for the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race (bowing March 24 on VH1) just dropped and it promises the fashion, drama, and shade we’ve come to expect from the beloved show (literally, the trailer features title cards advertising those three qualities).So more of the same, but completely different, of course. The devil is, as always, in the details. Lady Gaga dressed as a drag queen dressed as Lady Gaga? Yas. Lisa Kudrow doing a Valerie Cherish “Hello, hello, hello,” to greet the queens? Okaaaay! Andie MacDowell as a guest judge? Well...sure? Whatever! Advertisement Advertisement There’s also this: And this: Welcome home, everyone.Recommended StoriesRuPaul Wins First Emmy for RuPaul's Drag Race After Eight SeasonsAttention Squirrelfriends: Here's The Trailer for Season 9 of Rupaul's Drag Race!RuPaul's Drag Race All-Star Katya Talks Fashion, Femininity, and Feminism in DragRich Juzwiakrich@jezebel.com@richjuzSome Pig. Terrific. Radiant. Humble.Reply34 repliesLeave a reply