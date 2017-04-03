The trailer for the TNT series Claws—a murder drama about manicurists that’s executive-produced by Rashida Jones—contains lots of bright colors, gaudy outfits, nail art, a gold-plated gun and an alligator (it’s Florida), and somewhere in all this, there’s a murder.

TNT describes the show, in empowerment terms, as a “wickedly funny meditation on female badness which follows the rise of five diverse and treacherous Florida manicurists in the traditionally male world of organized crime.” Women doing bad things! The story involves Niecy Nash’s character, Desna, running a nail salon while taking care of her twin brother who’s mentally ill (Harold Perrienau) and also presumably trying to leave behind a life of money laundering. It could be a hoot, or not.

Desna’s sidekicks in this manicured journey include Jennifer (played by Jenn Lyon), Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes), Virginia (Karrueche Tran) and Polly (Carrie Preston). The series premieres June 11.