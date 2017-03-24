Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the new film by Martin McDonagh (writer and director of the wonderful dark comedies In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths), is about an angry, foul-mouthed woman named Angie (Frances McDormand, thank goodness) who erects, uh, three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, to bring attention to an incompetent police force (led by Woody Harrelson) that has kept her daughter’s murderer at large.

Or, I think that’s what it’s about. I was a little distracted by all the violence and non-stop vulgarity in the film’s red-band trailer. Below are some of the most notable moments:

Franny accuses someone of “whining like a bitch.”

Franny kicks a teen boy in the crotch.

Franny addresses a police officer by saying, “Hey, fuckhead!”



Franny kicks a teen girl in the crotch.

Franny stabs a dentist with his drill.

Franny sets a building ablaze with a molotov cocktail.

Franny screams, “WHY DON’T YOU PUT THAT IN YOUR WAKE UP FUCKIN’ MISSOURI WAKE-UP BROADCAST, BITCH,” while driving past a reporter in her station wagon.

Smells like an Oscar nomination to me.