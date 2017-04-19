GIF GIF via screengrab.

The video for Nicki Minaj’s “No Frauds” dropped Wednesday morning, and it’s a disappointing and forgettable trudge through an underutilized city (she filmed in London, but doesn’t do much there) and clubs that look like they could be in the States. You’d think such a nasty and satisfying diss track with lines like “Rah took to you to her doc but you don’t look like Rah, left the operating table still look like ‘nah’” would lead to something more exciting (and potentially GIF-able), but nope! It’s just Nicki on a throne, Nicki on a bridge, Nicki next to Drake, and Nicki next to Wayne.

Advertisement

But there’s a bright side here, and it’s that Minaj looks cool as hell. And, when you get right down to it, maybe that’s the only visual a diss track really needs. While sitting on a bridge, we see Minaj wearing an intricately embellished leotard that makes her look like a medieval mermaid:

Image via screengrab.

While strolling through the streets of jolly old blue-tinted London, we see Minaj in yet another leotard, only this one’s a simpler leather number that allows the eye to focus on her chartreuse yellow fur coat and floor-length extensions:

Image via screengrab.

Later, we see her in a heavily structured, avant-garde number that appears to be made of PVC and fastened together with rivets meant for Boeings, while wearing sunglasses she stole from Geordi La Forge’s more fashionable (and sighted) brother.



Image via screengrab.

And then, of course, her gown of crystal snakes that proves Minaj is the “Generous Queen.” (Just ask Ellen.)

Image via screengrab.

Even Drake managed to channel his inner Serpico (and Marc Jacobs) with a club look I’d gladly copy if provided with enough cash and self esteem:



Image via screengrab.

You can watch the full video below.

