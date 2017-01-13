These Were the Most Important Albums of Our Teenage YearsJulianne Escobedo ShepherdToday 6:35pmFiled to: teensmusicmemes2184EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkIn keeping with the Facebook meme as well as our peers, we have compiled lists of the ten most formative albums of our teen years. In the interest of consistency, we kept it between ages 13-17, and in the interest of honesty, we have not edited out anything we listened to because we retrospectively learned it was uncool. Please don’t make fun of us. Rich JuzwiakKate Bush, The Dreaming Advertisement Advertisement Mary J. Blige, My LifePrince, The Hits/The B-SidesBjörk, Post Sponsored Blur, ParklifeTrainspotting soundtrack Advertisement Missy Elliott, Supa Dupa FlyStevie Wonder, Songs in the Key of Life Advertisement Aphex Twin, The Richard D. James AlbumJanet Jackson, janet.Joanna RothkopfCat Power, You Are Free Advertisement A Broadway Mix I Burned Myself (I only remember it had “My Strongest Suit” on it)Red Hot Chili Peppers, Greatest Hits Moulin Rouge soundtrack Advertisement Advertisement P!nk, Can’t Take Me HomeAlanis Morissette, Jagged Little PillLilith Fair: A Celebration of Women in Music Advertisement Fiona Apple, Extraordinary MachineThe song “Hide and Seek” by Imogen HeapTLC, FanMailAnna MerlanThe Cure, Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me Advertisement Advertisement The Cure, Disintegration Jawbreaker, Dear YouJawbreaker, 24 Hour Revenge Therapy Advertisement Atmosphere, God Loves UglyDescendents, AllAlkaline Trio, From Here to Infirmary Advertisement Advertisement Weezer, The Blue AlbumTom Waits, Rain DogsThe Get Up Kids, Something to Write Home AboutMadeleine Davies Old 97s, Fight Songs Advertisement Weezer, PinkertonDavid Bowie, Best of Bowie Advertisement Andre 3000, The Love BelowThe Detroit Cobras, Mink, Rat or Rabbit and Life, Love and Leaving Advertisement The Strokes, Is This ItWilco, A Ghost Is BornSublime, 40 oz. to Freedom Advertisement The Rent soundtrackThe Moulin Rouge soundtrack Advertisement I don’t feel great about a lot of this, but I’m trying to be honest.Clover HopeDMX, It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot Advertisement TLC, CrazySexyCoolLauryn Hill, The Miseducation of Lauryn HillJanet Jackson, Janet Advertisement Usher, 8701Erykah Badu, Baduizm Advertisement Eve, Let There Be EveLil Kim, Hard Core Advertisement D’Angelo, Brown SugarAaliyah, One in a MillionEllie ShechetThe Bridget Jones’s Diary soundtrack Advertisement The Romeo + Juliet soundtrackThe Grey’s Anatomy soundtrack Advertisement All of The OC soundtracksMichelle Branch, Hotel Paper Advertisement Rachel Yamagata, HappenstanceRadiohead, The BendsRyan Adams, Gold Advertisement Rilo Kiley, More AdventurousTegan and Sara, So JealousJulianne Escobedo ShepherdDr. Dre, The Chronic Advertisement Advertisement Bikini Kill, Pussy WhippedTLC, Oooooh... On the TLC TipMariah Carey, Emotions Advertisement Pearl Jam, TenTsunami, Deep EndBjörk, Debut Advertisement Advertisement Velocity Girl, CopaceticBabes in Toyland, FontanelleSnoop Dogg, DoggystyleKelly StoutSpoon, Gimme Fiction Advertisement Sufjan Stevens, IllinoisFiona Apple, Tidal Advertisement Tori Amos, Little EarthquakesGuster, Keep It Together Advertisement A compilation of songs from the early ‘80s that my mom bought at Starbucks and I would love to findThe Shins, Oh, Inverted World“Party 2K4...by LISA,” a mix CD that included a lot of R. Kelly Advertisement “Mix for Kelly” which included a lot of Death Cab for Cutie, Dashboard Confessional, and Incubus, made my friend Molly when we were first becoming friendsDeath Cab for Cutie, Plans (Molly’s mix worked on me)Julianne Escobedo Shepherdjulianne@jezebel.com@jawnitaCulture Editor, JezebelReply218 repliesLeave a reply