In keeping with the Facebook meme as well as our peers, we have compiled lists of the ten most formative albums of our teen years. In the interest of consistency, we kept it between ages 13-17, and in the interest of honesty, we have not edited out anything we listened to because we retrospectively learned it was uncool. Please don’t make fun of us.

Rich Juzwiak

Kate Bush, The Dreaming

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mary J. Blige, My Life

Prince, The Hits/The B-Sides

Björk, Post

Sponsored

Blur, Parklife

Trainspotting soundtrack

Advertisement

Missy Elliott, Supa Dupa Fly

Stevie Wonder, Songs in the Key of Life

Advertisement

Aphex Twin, The Richard D. James Album

Janet Jackson, janet.

Joanna Rothkopf

Cat Power, You Are Free

Advertisement

A Broadway Mix I Burned Myself (I only remember it had “My Strongest Suit” on it)

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Greatest Hits

Moulin Rouge soundtrack

Advertisement

Advertisement

P!nk, Can’t Take Me Home

Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill

Lilith Fair: A Celebration of Women in Music

Advertisement

Fiona Apple, Extraordinary Machine

The song “Hide and Seek” by Imogen Heap

TLC, FanMail

Anna Merlan

The Cure, Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Cure, Disintegration



Jawbreaker, Dear You



Jawbreaker, 24 Hour Revenge Therapy



Advertisement

Atmosphere, God Loves Ugly



Descendents, All

Alkaline Trio, From Here to Infirmary

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weezer, The Blue Album



Tom Waits, Rain Dogs



The Get Up Kids, Something to Write Home About



Madeleine Davies

Old 97s, Fight Songs

Advertisement

Weezer, Pinkerton

David Bowie, Best of Bowie

Advertisement

Andre 3000, The Love Below

The Detroit Cobras, Mink, Rat or Rabbit and Life, Love and Leaving

Advertisement

The Strokes, Is This It

Wilco, A Ghost Is Born

Sublime, 40 oz. to Freedom

Advertisement

The Rent soundtrack

The Moulin Rouge soundtrack

Advertisement

I don’t feel great about a lot of this, but I’m trying to be honest.

Clover Hope

DMX, It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot

Advertisement

TLC, CrazySexyCool

Lauryn Hill, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Janet Jackson, Janet

Advertisement

Usher, 8701

Erykah Badu, Baduizm

Advertisement

Eve, Let There Be Eve

Lil Kim, Hard Core

Advertisement

D’Angelo, Brown Sugar

Aaliyah, One in a Million

Ellie Shechet

The Bridget Jones’s Diary soundtrack

Advertisement

The Romeo + Juliet soundtrack

The Grey’s Anatomy soundtrack

Advertisement

All of The OC soundtracks

Michelle Branch, Hotel Paper

Advertisement

Rachel Yamagata, Happenstance

Radiohead, The Bends

Ryan Adams, Gold

Advertisement

Rilo Kiley, More Adventurous

Tegan and Sara, So Jealous

Julianne Escobedo Shepherd

Dr. Dre, The Chronic

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bikini Kill, Pussy Whipped

TLC, Oooooh... On the TLC Tip

Mariah Carey, Emotions

Advertisement

Pearl Jam, Ten

Tsunami, Deep End

Björk, Debut

Advertisement

Advertisement

Velocity Girl, Copacetic

Babes in Toyland, Fontanelle

Snoop Dogg, Doggystyle

Kelly Stout

Spoon, Gimme Fiction

Advertisement

Sufjan Stevens, Illinois

Fiona Apple, Tidal

Advertisement

Tori Amos, Little Earthquakes

Guster, Keep It Together

Advertisement

A compilation of songs from the early ‘80s that my mom bought at Starbucks and I would love to find

The Shins, Oh, Inverted World

“Party 2K4...by LISA,” a mix CD that included a lot of R. Kelly

Advertisement

“Mix for Kelly” which included a lot of Death Cab for Cutie, Dashboard Confessional, and Incubus, made my friend Molly when we were first becoming friends

Death Cab for Cutie, Plans (Molly’s mix worked on me)