Tituss Burgess Reimagines Lemonade In the Teaser For Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Third SeasonBobby FingerToday 11:40amFiled to: kimmy schmidtunbreakable kimmy schmidttituss burgesstitus andromedoncarol kaneUnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix's charming and zany sitcom about outcasts and PTSD, returns for a third season this May, and the first teaser dropped Monday morning. Advertisement The 30-second clip wisely focuses on Titus Andromedon (played by national treasure and all-around comedic genius Tituss Burgess) as he serves up some reimagined versions of "Sorry"/"Hold Up" while doing what he refers to as "Lemonading." Beyonce may have deserved the Grammy, but none of us deserve Tituss.Season 3 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt premieres May 19 on Netflix.Bobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | Man