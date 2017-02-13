Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix’s charming and zany sitcom about outcasts and PTSD, returns for a third season this May, and the first teaser dropped Monday morning.

The 30-second clip wisely focuses on Titus Andromedon (played by national treasure and all-around comedic genius Tituss Burgess) as he serves up some reimagined versions of “Sorry”/“Hold Up” while doing what he refers to as “Lemonading.” Beyonce may have deserved the Grammy, but none of us deserve Tituss.

Season 3 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt premieres May 19 on Netflix.