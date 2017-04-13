All images via TopShop

TopShop has launched a new line of budget-friendly wedding and bridesmaid dresses for the pensive, minimalist bride with garden vibes.

If you’re looking for an embellished dress that’s markedly expensive but worth it in your opinion—like the $15,000 Zuhair Murad gown that Katie Maloney wore on Vanderpump Rules—then this line probably isn’t for you. Most of the bridal dresses (some pictured above) come in silky, delicate, fabrics that aim not to be cumbersome.

As The Cut notes, “the collection is certainly tilted toward a more low-key bride who maybe is into an outdoor wedding.”

The new line, named TOPSHOP Bride, launches today and encompasses not only bridal gowns, but also bridesmaid dresses, lingerie, and accessory categories. Sizes for each dress will range from 0 to 12, with wedding gowns starting from a reasonable $650 for a maxi satin dress t0 $1,500 for a beaded embellished midi dress (which has sadly already sold out).

The TopShop models all look eerily wistful, as if they’re thinking deeply about the institution of marriage and realizing they like it.

There’s also a decent selection of bridesmaid dresses. Rather than the traditionally fugly options, the floral variations and flowy looks here seem like they’d actually be fun to wear as part of a wedding party and the prices are generous, from $150 up to $420.

