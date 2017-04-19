Somehow I have made it this far in life without ever seeing the cult classic Life-Size, a made for TV movie staring Tyra Banks as a doll that magically comes to life via a spell cast by a young Lindsay Lohan in an attempt to bring her mother back from the dead. I have a year and change to get with the picture because Life-Size 2 is coming for Christmas.

TVLine reports that the sequel will air as part of Freefrom’s 25 Days of Christmas programming in 2018 — a welcome respite from the entirety of the Toy Story franchise and repeat viewings of Elf. Here’s the plot of the sequel:

In the sequel, everyone’s favorite doll Eve has grown up. This time, she’s magically awoken to help a young woman learn to live and love again, and along the way, Eve herself will experience the ups and downs of real life in a fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie.

Banks will star and executive produce. This sounds a little bit like the plot of the original but with Christmas added as an afterthought. Sure. I’ll take it.

Everything I have learned about Life-Size has made it more and more appealing to me but the one thing that solidified my desire to watch at least 35 minutes of this film before falling asleep on the couch or getting bored and rewatching Baby Boom is the fact that its the source for one of the best GIFs on the internet.