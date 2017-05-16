Image via Screengrab

The official trailer for the new film Battle of the Sexes is out, in which Emma Stone and Steve Carrell play tennis pros Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. The movie, which is directed by Little Miss Sunshine directors Jonathon Dayton and Valerie Faris, will focus on their famous 1973 match that was dubbed “the Battle of the Sexes.”

An estimated 90 million people watched the match worldwide, which included Riggs and King riding into the court flanked by male and female models respectively as well as King gifting Riggs a baby pig in the middle of the game to represent how much of a “pig” he was. It also looks like the movie will focus on Billie Jean King’s sexuality, though she was not publicly outed as a lesbian until the early ‘80s and was married to tennis player Larry King at the time of the match. I’ll let you see the movie to figure out who wins the match!

(Hint: it’s the woman.)