Have you ever eaten so much THC that you tripped? I don’t recommend it! You’ll get so paranoid and out of it that you may think you were drugged. It may then take a while to realize that it was you... who drugged yourself. You may start to wonder why you did this to yourself, and then wonder why you’re wondering why, and then wonder why you’re wondering why you’re wondering why. And then you see witches every time you blink.

Or maybe that’s just me.

Anyway, it seems like something like that is happening in the trailer for Woodshock, directed by Kate and Laura Mulleavy (who founded the clothing label Rodarte). The official synopsis, per Indiewire, is:

Kirsten Dunst stars as Theresa, a haunted young woman spiraling in the wake of profound loss, torn between her fractured emotional state and the reality-altering effects of a potent cannabinoid drug. Immersive, spellbinding, and sublime, Woodshock transcends genre to become a singularly thrilling cinematic experience that marks the arrival of the Mulleavy siblings as a major new voice in film.

Don’t trip on weed, especially in the wake of profound loss! Let Kirsten Dunst do it for you. Woodshock is set to be released Sept. 15.