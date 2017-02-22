Noah Cyrus, the 17-year-old younger sis of fellow singers Miley and Brandi, will release her cheekily named debut NC-17 sometime this year, and the lead single is “Make Me (Cry),” a pleading, surprisingly produced love song with British dreamboat Labrinth. Last night the duo hit The Late Late Show with James Corden to premiere it live; for part of it, compellingly, they sang nearly a cappella over a faucet-drip beat in front of spa-style moon lights, and the effect was quite cool.

The Cyrus family is clearly talented through and through—I can’t help but think about the way facial structure affects vocal tones, and assume that there’s something in their dang genes that gives them that vibrational quality—but it’s nice to hear a track from Noah that isn’t a straight-up pop banger. It even has a vaguely adventurous note to it. Labrinth also produced, and with this sparingly used live band, the focus is fully on their synergy, with a little country flair. If you’ve ever imagined what Fleetwood Mac would sound like if they had more synths and Ableton, may I suggest this jam?