Do you remember the trailer for the upcoming comedy Girls Trip? In it, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish go to New Orleans for a wild weekend together. The trailer for the upcoming comedy Rough Night is pretty much the same thing, only it’s set in Miami, the women are played by Scarlett Johansson, Ilana Glazer, Kate McKinnon, Zoe Kravitz, and Jillian Bell, and—oh right—they accidentally kill a guy.

These two movies would make a good double feature.