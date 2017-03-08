Watch Scarlett Johansson and Her Girlfriends Accidentally Kill a Guy In the Trailer for Rough NightBobby FingerToday 4:30pmFiled to: movie trailersrough nightscarlett johanssonilana glazerkate mckinnon974EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkDo you remember the trailer for the upcoming comedy Girls Trip? In it, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish go to New Orleans for a wild weekend together. The trailer for the upcoming comedy Rough Night is pretty much the same thing, only it’s set in Miami, the women are played by Scarlett Johansson, Ilana Glazer, Kate McKinnon, Zoe Kravitz, and Jillian Bell, and—oh right—they accidentally kill a guy. Advertisement These two movies would make a good double feature.Recommended StoriesQueen Latifah and Friends Do Lots of Boozing in the Teaser for Girls Trip20th Century Women Tells Us How to Be Women and Men in an Uncertain WorldMovies About Women Have an Audience, So Why Aren't They Getting Made?Bobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply97 repliesLeave a reply