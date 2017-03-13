Watch the Hilarious Trailer For Veep's Sixth SeasonBobby FingerYesterday 5:50pmFiled to: veeptvtrailersjulia louis-dreyfuss3811EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkVeep, the funniest and most joyfully vulgar show on television, is returning for its sixth (!!) season next month, and I’d completely forgotten until seeing the hysterical trailer HBO dropped Monday afternoon. Advertisement In it, we see Selina dealing with her loss (spoiler, she’s not VEEP or POTUS anymore) by appearing on CBS Sunday Morning (“This last year has been fun! Really fun!”), taking a humanitarian trip to a region filled with land mines (she instructs Tony Hale’s Gary to walk ahead of her), and volunteering to clean up graffiti, but not finishing the job: Image via screengrab. I can’t wait to laugh again! It’s been so long! Advertisement Veep’s sixth season premieres April 16 on HBO.Recommended StoriesVeep's Jonah Ryan Has a Real Campaign Website and Now My VoteWatch Selina Hook Up With John Slattery and Look Presidential in Veep Season 5 TrailerVeep's Timothy Simons: Jonah Is Living the White Male American DreamBobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply38 repliesLeave a reply