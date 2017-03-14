The video for New Kids on the Block’s “One More Night,” here to remind you how old you are, has a lot of lonely introspection and gazing out of windows, like boy bands are trained to do. The softball mid-tempo song is the first from the band’s EP Thankful, releasing in May to go along with their spring/summer Total Package Tour.

By the end of the video, OMOTB (Old Men on the Block) Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood, are together again on stage for one last hoorah before their next last hoorah. Only one question remains: Which of them Would U still (gaze out of a window with longingly)?

GIF

Here’s a helpful photo.