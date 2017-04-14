I am aware that I am setting up a false equivalency here—some people, myself included, think festivals are the most fun, and would much rather be outside with nattily dressed strangers than glued to their dumb computer all day. But you have options.

Advertisement

Coachella is streaming on YouTube, above, beginning tonight at 6:30 pm ET. Radiohead and The xx headline; Lady Gaga on Saturday and Kendrick Lamar, man of the moment (Damn. is, on the first two listens, pretty great) on Sunday. Plus this way you don’t have to worry about any of your money going to Darth Vader—or, less of it, anyway. The full schedule is here.