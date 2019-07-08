Screenshot: HBO

The words “comedy sketch show” are harrowing enough to send shivers down my spine—but that changes when you add the names “Issa Rae, Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, Quinta Brunson, Angela Bassett, Laverne Cox, Patti LaBelle, David Alan Grier, Jermaine Fowler, Lil Rel Howery, Marsai Martin, Natasha Rothwell, Tia Mowry, and Kelly Rowland” to the equation. A Black Lady Sketch Show, created by former The Nightly Show writer Robin Thede, has a dream ensemble cast and a trailer that’s soundtracked by Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl,” in case you forgot what season it is.

The trailer includes a fun joke about a “Flintstone dick” (spoiler: “You had to use your feet to make it work”), and a Bad Bitches Support Club where healing comes in the form of Angela Bassett declaring, “There’s nothing wrong with being an okay bitch... as long as you not a basic bitch.”

According to The Root, A Black Lady Sketch Show is considered to be “the first sketch comedy written by, directed by, and starring black women.”

The show premieres August 2 at 11 p.m. on HBO.