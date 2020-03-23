A Hercules Musical Is Headed to the Stage at Some Point

Image : via Getty

I don’t think the 1997 Disney film Hercules made much of a canonical splash, but it was one of my favorite movies. When it came out, I was eight, and just old enough to pick up on some of the more adult jokes. (I was also, thanks to Matilda, a big Danny DeVito fan.) I did not expect that years later, Hades (James Woods) would subtweet me over an article I wrote about Taylor Swift, or that I would turn into a real-life version of love-weary Megara. Life is weird that way.

Still, Hercules is a treasure, and for a month last summer, it was a live theater production at the Delacorte Theater in New York’s Central Park, one much like the movie, but with five new original songs. According to Vulture, that production will make a reprisal one day. Composer Alan Menken reportedly said as much on during Rosie O’Donnell’s celebrity live stream on Sunday night.

People reporter Dave Quinn caught it, too:

Of course, it’s not clear which stage Hercules is coming to, or when, and since we’re looking at an extended ban on large gatherings, it’s hard to imagine the production will happen anytime soon. Still, in these darkest moments, it’s nice to have something to look forward to.

Now, please enjoy my personal anthem: