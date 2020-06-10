A Look Back at Nicki Minaj's Wild and Colorful Costume Era

Welcome to Not a Phase, a video series where Jezebel remembers some of the most delightfully cringe-worthy phases of a celebrity’s life, even though they would probably like us to forget.

Nicki Minaj has made some... questionable choices as of late—like, you know, repeatedly collaborating with verified creep Tekashi 6ix9ine. But for all the Minaj fans and the secret Barbz who admire their fave with a wince these days, worry not. I’m about to take you back in time, before the “Roman Holiday” memes, to the year 2010, when Nicki Minaj dressed like she just rolled out of a Lisa Frank folder.

While she’s currently one of the most celebrated artists in the game—the undeniable queen of hip-hop and one of the few women to seamlessly crossover between hip-hop and pop—when Nicki was rising to stardom, she was better known by some for rocking wild costumes. She couldn’t even wear a cotton candy wig without being compared to another outlandish up-and-comer: Lady Gaga.

In this episode of Not a Phase, we’re taking a look back at Minaj’s early years when she was still sporting wigs with massive bangs and bussin’ it open in the islands of Waikikiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii.