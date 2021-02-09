A Rather Unique Coming Out on Dr. Pimple Popper

Pictured above is Dr. Lee’s reaction to Joanne’s reaction to Dr. Lee, which was immediate tears. This one’s a real rollercoaster.

Joanne, 46 and of West Hills, CA, had a lipoma, which she kept concealed via bangs.

This was burdensome. “Maintaining my bangs is like a full-time job,” she said.

Regarding her bump, Joanne was effectively closeted. Not even her business partner Tristan was aware of it, thanks to her perma-bang. Her revelation to him constituted one of the strangest coming-out reveals I’ve ever seen on television, and I watched every episode of My Strange Addiction.

Besides her instant waterworks, Joanne’s procedure was fairly typical. Dr. PP cut her and fished the offending tissue out. What was not typical was Joanne’s description of the lipoma’s post-op appearance: She compared it to “chicken Jello.” It was a food metaphor unlike any Dr. Pimple Popper had ever used and she seemed legit impressed.

On that tip, 53-year-old Mike with a pilar cyst on the back of his head also had a routine treatment but for his post-op banter with Dr. PP about how much his cyst sack looked like an olive and that it should be pickled accordingly.

Orange you glad the show has resumed its gift of olive these food analogies?

The most notable case of this week’s episode was that of Shakisaha, a 33-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California. Shakisaha stretched her ears with various plugs until one of them ripped.

We’ve seen cases like this before, but what was different was that Shakisaha didn’t want her earlobe to be restored to its pre-stretched form. She wanted it to be merely patched so that she could continue to wear wide-gauge jewelry. She absolutely did not want “regular people ears” or “normal people earlobes,” as her stretched ears are part of her identity. Ma’am, your identity is literally shredding your skin.

Naturally, Dr. PP advised against this. But Shakisaha pointed out that a “regular” earlobe was “not aesthetically pleasing to me, so...”

So, Dr. Lee relented and merely patched Shakisaha’s fallen lobe back into a loop. She told Shakisaha she’d have to wait a few months before putting tight jewelry back in and said she couldn’t stretch beyond what she had already done.

Two months later, Shakisaha reported that she had normal earlobes...“by my standard.”

Which was to say...

It just goes to show that like coming out stories, no two happy endings are quite the same.