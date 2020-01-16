A Woman's Place Is on the Hell Throne

Screenshot : Netflix

The Queen of Hades’ return is nigh. Part 3 of Netflix’s delightful, if not totally feminist, supernatural series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina drops next week. In the trailer for the forthcoming season, Sabrina Spellman (played by a witchy Kiernan Shipka) is stuck between a rock and a hell place. She’s tasked with restoring balance to her native Greendale, but also all the afterworlds she traverses with the ease of someone going from Manhattan to Montauk ( it’s fine, but takes a considerable amount of time.)

At the end of the last season, her hot warlock beau Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) sacrificed himself to eighty-six Lucifer, and now she’s determined to rescue him in the netherworld, even if it means fucking up Earth, her coven, and all realms between.

What hijinks await our silver-haired sorceress? Kids everywhere—and also myself—can’t wait to find out. I hope she chooses to stay in Hell, but with a fourth season on the horizon and that doesn’t seem tenable. And what about the adorable Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch)? And isn’t this show due for a Riverdale crossover episode? To my knowledge, Cole Sprouse has yet to fight a demon.

Talk about drama! I’m not so sure the dude is worth it. No man is. But will I watch? You better believe it.

Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina hits Netflix next Friday, January 24. Happy haunting.