Woodstock 50, like so many of your friends by the time you hit 30, has decided to flee New York in a whirlwind of self-proclaimed failure and financial turmoil and relocate elsewhere, where it can hopefully finally find itself/cheaper rent.

Bloomberg reports that the troubled Woodstock revival—which has been canceled and uncanceled more times than Community—will now take place from August 16 through 18 at Merriweather Post Pavilion, a 32,000-capacity amphitheater in Columbia, Maryland (and also a great Animal Collective album). Initially, organizers had hoped to hold the festival somewhere near the 1969 original, but it turned out that required both money and permits they did not have, so Maryland will have to do.

Not that the new location doesn’t come with its own set of issues. Per Bloomberg:

The plan still faces challenges. The original lineup included Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus and Halsey, but some artists might back out given the new venue is more than 250 miles from the original location. The Merriweather Post Pavilion also is a smaller venue than what was originally promised. Organizers are now holding conversations with artists and their representatives about the new plan.

I get the sense that this is not the last we will hear of Woodstock 50.