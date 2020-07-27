Alan Menken Got That EGOT

Image : Getty

Alan Menken, who composed many a canonical Disney tune, has become the 16th person ever to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award—a distinction known as “EGOT.” I can’t quite tell whether a person wins an EGOT, as though each of the honors coalesce into one, or whether they are an EGOT, having shuffled to a higher plane of existence than the vast majority of us ever will. Is it more like transforming from a caterpillar to a butterfly, or finally being granted access to the world’s most exclusive airport lounge? I wonder.



Whatever the case, Menken EGOT-ed thanks to a song he composed for the Disney Channel’s Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, for which he won an Emmy. It’s no Little Mermaid, but it’s not bad!

Menken previously received an honorary Primetime Emmy for his work on 1990's Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue, an amazing (but ultimately ineffective) anti-drug campaign that didn’t precisely count in his journey toward EGOTdom.

Apparently the fact that he won a Daytime Emmy mars Menken’s success slightly, but after 11 Grammys, eight Oscars, and a Tony, I think he should be pretty proud of himself. If he’s not, well, he’s only 71, so there’s still plenty of time to net a few more.