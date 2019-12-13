Amazon Pays $25 Million for More Rihanna Content That Is Not a New Album

Image : AP

In the not so distant past, Quibi sounded like a premium topping that could be ordered on the Sweetgreen secret menu, but now with a lineup that includes stars like Keke Palmer, Andy Cohen, and Gabrielle Union, Quibi is poised to be the next big name in streaming services. We’ll see what Amazon has to say about that, because Rihanna has reportedly sold a documentary about herself to Amazon for a very large sum: $25 million. This will be her second project with the streaming service, after the success of her Savage X Fenty fashion show. Will she ever make music again? Who knows. Maybe let her live. [Rap Up]

Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster will host a reboot of Singled Out, the MTV dating show that ran from 1995 to 1998. The show will stream on Quibi and will be a vivid reminder of the wasteland that is the dating scene. [Deadline]

Writer and director Lulu Wang has been tapped to write and executive produce a drama series for Amazon, The Expatriate. Wang will also direct several episodes. The series is based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel. [Deadline]



The entirety of the Bravoverse is not enough for Andy Cohen. The producer, host, and king of mess is also getting a check from Quibi for a new animated series, The Andy Cohen Diaries, based on his book of the same name. [Deadline]

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will never let you forget that they got married. To aid in this endeavor, the couple has teamed up to produce a dance competition series for Amazon based on the Indian wedding tradition of sangeet. [Vulture]

David Benioff and D. B. Weiss will not go quietly into a long good night. The duo has signed on to produce a thriller based on the graphic novel Lovecraft for Warner Bros. [Variety]

No matter how hard anyone tries to stop them, the reboots keep on coming. Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney will star in a new version of Home Alone alongside Archie Yates, who will play Kevin McAllister. It will be interesting to see how this movie makes it possible for a child to be forgotten in the age of leashes, nanny cams, and cell phones. [Vulture]



Mo’Nique is set to star in Mother Trucker as a woman going after her husband’s killers after she discovers the cause of his death. There will also be trucks. [Variety]

After a messy departure from America’s Got Talent, Gabrielle Union is making the move to Quibi. Union is executive producing a scripted show for the service, Black Coffee, which follows a basketball star turned champion barista. [Deadline]