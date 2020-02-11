Anna Cathcart Plays the Little Sister Everyone Needs

Anna Cathcart would be a typical high school student, if not for the fact that she stars in a hit rom-com hailed by Netflix as one of its “most viewed original films ever.” In To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and its sequel, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You (out February 12), the 16-year-old plays Kitty Covey, a precocious kid sister who inserts herself into Lara Jean Covey’s love life.

“I’m at the age that everybody’s trying to figure out who they are, no matter if they’re in the industry or not,” Cathcart tells Jezebel. In the interview above, she talks about becoming Kitty, balancing set life with real life, and what type of representation is lacking in movies today.