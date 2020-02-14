Apparently, Pete Davidson Also Tells Jokes

Image : Getty

Did you know that when he is not dating brunette women, Pete Davidson also tells jokes? Well, apparently, unbeknownst to most of us, when Davidson is not acting like a boyfriend, he moonlights as a comedian who jokes about being a boyfriend. And judging from the trailer for his upcoming Netflix special, those jokes will sound exactly the way anyone who has seen Pete Davidson would imagine, like if an oversized hoodie became sentient, took three hits off a pre-roll, and paraphrased something it heard on Joe Rogan:



“There’s always one gay friend that I don’t think is fucking gay at all,” begins one droll observation. “It’s that gay dude that will, like, run up on your girlfriend and squeeze her boobs and slap her ass and be like, ‘Damn girl, you look great!’... I would never do that just because I could. I would never walk up to his boyfriend, tug his dick and be like, ‘Nice, Gary. Not for me, but cool.’”

And that, from what the laugher in the trailer has led me to understand, is a joke. [Variety]

Maggie Gyllenhaal has adapted and will direct a film based on the Elena Ferrante novel The Lost Daughter that will star Olivia Colman, in case you were wondering which films will be nominated for Best Picture but not Best Director at the 2022 Oscars. [Variety]

A Gilmore Girl will also be a Mighty Duck. [Entertainment Weekly]

Awkwafina is going to be in another Las Vegas movie, this one about “the most successful female gambler in modern history.” [Deadline]

I’m just as sick of sequels engineered purely to profit off millennial nostalgia as the next Gen Y-er, but if studios are going to lure Rick Moranis out of hiding to shrink some more kids, then my birth year compels me to take a look. [Entertainment Weekly]

Amblin Entertainment has bought the rights to Apeirogon, a forthcoming Colum McCann novel about “the unlikely friendship between two fathers — an Israeli and a Palestinian — who each lost a daughter to violence and turned their grief into action and activism.” Post-American Dirt, you’d think they might want to hold off and see how this shakes out. [The Hollywood Reporter]



Cynthia Erivo is so close to EGOTing and I hope the adaptation of the podcast Carrier is what does it for her. [Variety]



Dee Rees is going to write and direct a new film version of Porgy and Bess that I am very, very ready to watch. [Deadline]

Stephen Curry’s documentary on the history of the jump shot is being released for a one-night-only run, though I have suspicions it will be made available elsewhere. [Variety]

A Netflix documentary series is in the works about Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, following her from the U.S. Open through each of her Grand Slam tournaments and her preparation for the 2020 Olympics. I will most likely watch all of it while eating an entire pizza by myself and begging my dog to tell me I’ve got accomplishments, too. [Variety]

