After anticipation reached near feverish proportions, the trailer for the upcoming Little Women movie starring apparently everyone—Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern—has just dropped.

There’s been a version of Little Women starring Katherine Hepburn...

and one featuring Elizabeth Taylor...

and a version with era-defining Christmas music...

a BBC version with Angela Lansbury...

and another inexplicably set in the modern era.

Of course, all those versions of Little Women mean that we cannot be said to “need” another, but the trailer looks spritely and imbued with a certain cheeky spirit that adaptations sometimes lack. More importantly, THIS Little Women is directed by Lady Bird’s Greta Gerwig and stars Saoirse Ronan, and hence it is the Little Women for our time.



Also, I will literally never get tired of watching Jo burn Meg’s hair off.



This post originally misspelled Angela Lansbury’s name; as penance, I will solve 14 murders in a small town in Maine.