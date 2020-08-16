A Supposedly Feminist Website
As a Woman of Tall Experience, I Support The Crown's Decision to Make Diana Very Tall

mrsblog
Harron Walker
Filed to:THE CROWN
THE CROWNNetflixElizabeth Debickiprincess diana
35
Illustration for article titled As a Woman of Tall Experience, I Support iThe Crown/is Decision to Make Diana Very Tall
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion. The tall girl from Tall Girl. Peppa Pig. Tall, strong, beautiful, independent women have truly been taking over everything in the past few years. And now? We can add yet another victory to the pile.

As reported by Deadline on Sunday, Elizabeth Debicki has been cast as Diana Spencer in the upcoming fifth and sixth seasons of Netflix’s The Crown.

Debicki—who was wonderful in Widows and perhaps fine in her other movies, which I have not seen—is 6'3". The late Princess of Waleswho married into the House of Windsor in 1981 only to divorce Prince Charles, who famously can’t hang, in 1996—was only 5'10". This artistic license is fine for me, personally. Bias disclosure: I am a tall woman.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words, and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” said Debicki of her casting, per Variety.It is my true privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

Debicki’s seasons of The Crown, which follow Queen Elizabeth throughout various periods of her reign, are not expected to hit Netflix until 2022, according to Deadline.

Diana will make an appearance on Season 4 later this year, though she will be played by Emma Corrin. I’ve googled “Emma Corrin height,” but after two seconds of googling I have not been able to turn up anything substantial. Hopefully, she is at 7'4". It is what Diana would have wanted, perhaps.

Harron Walker

Freelance contributor

DISCUSSION

jinni
jinni

As someone who is short, curvy and dark, I can only look on amazed:

What?? A tall, slim, blonde woman has been cast in a starring role?

So much brave, so much courageous, such a daring stand.

(She’s likely exceedingly talented; it’s just that this is the ideal archetype of beauty in our culture).