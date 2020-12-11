Ask Drew Barrymore How She's Doing and Then Take Cover

Screenshot : The Drew Barrymore Show

It began simply: Drew Barrymore’s beloved guest Kristen Bell asked, “How are you?” And this is what she received in return:

“You know, thrivin’ and just surviving. And I just spit. And hugging and spitting and chewing and just anything. I saw a mom friend the other day and she hugged me on a street corner and I wanted to scream, ‘What are you doing?’ And, you know, just living in that really bizarre, weird, surreal, sci-fi movie world.”

Thanks to Drew, we’re all living in that really bizarre, weird, surreal, sci-fi movie world.

It was Cake Week on this week’s The Drew Barrymore Show, which meant a lot of kitchen hijinks (decorating a splatter cake, Drew realized on the spot, was “one of the funnest things I’ve ever done”), a lot of talking with food in her mouth on television (this is one of Drew’s signatures), and a frantic search through a King cake to find the baby inside. There was also an important “a-ha moment” in which Drew realized the miniature cake she was holding was “the perfect marriage between a cake and a cupcake.” You can never predict when inspiration will strike!