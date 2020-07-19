At Last, a Parent Trap Reunion

Screenshot : Disney+

The Parent Trap, Nancy Meyers’s indisputable greatest film, is finally getting the reunion it deserves . Of course, that reunion (virtually) includes Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid, so I guess we’ll see how it goes.

Advertisement

Page Six reports that Lohan, Quaid, and the rest of the delightful 1998 Parent Trap remake’s cast—minus Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009— will join Meyers on, of all places, Katie Couric’s Instagram on Monday morning for an Instagram Live reunion. Meyers made the announcement on her Instagram, via a short video.

Martin! Meredith Blake! CHESSY !

Advertisement

I personally could not be more delighted, even though several pivotal members of the cast are, again, Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid. The Parent Trap was a near-perfect Nancy Meyers film—not to be confused with a near-perfect non-Nancy Meyers film, which probably has a more diverse cast and less pristine kitchen set, or even a near-perfect Lindsay Lohan film, which is singularly I Know Who Killed Me—and I look forward to watching the reunion and plunging into an existential crisis over the passage of time.