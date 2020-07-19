A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Movies

At Last, a Parent Trap Reunion

rebeccafishbein
Rebecca Fishbein
Filed to:Nancy Meyers
Nancy Meyersthe parent traplindsay lohanreunions
2
Save
Illustration for article titled At Last, a iParent Trap /iReunion
Screenshot: Disney+

The Parent Trap, Nancy Meyers’s indisputable greatest film, is finally getting the reunion it deserves. Of course, that reunion (virtually) includes Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid, so I guess we’ll see how it goes.

Advertisement

Page Six reports that Lohan, Quaid, and the rest of the delightful 1998 Parent Trap remake’s cast—minus Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009—will join Meyers on, of all places, Katie Couric’s Instagram on Monday morning for an Instagram Live reunion. Meyers made the announcement on her Instagram, via a short video.

Martin! Meredith Blake! CHESSY!

Advertisement

I personally could not be more delighted, even though several pivotal members of the cast are, again, Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid. The Parent Trap was a near-perfect Nancy Meyers film—not to be confused with a near-perfect non-Nancy Meyers film, which probably has a more diverse cast and less pristine kitchen set, or even a near-perfect Lindsay Lohan film, which is singularly I Know Who Killed Me—and I look forward to watching the reunion and plunging into an existential crisis over the passage of time.

Rebecca Fishbein

Night blogger, author of GOOD THINGS HAPPEN TO PEOPLE YOU HATE.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Sorry to Say That This Jeffree Star Apology Is Not Really 'Doing What's Right'

Maybe Don't Debut Your Relationship At a Black Lives Matter Protest

Pandemic Disney World Does Not Sound Like a Very Happy Place

Trump Administration Misuses the Word 'Violence' to Justify State Violence in Portland

DISCUSSION