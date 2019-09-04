Image: via Getty

Ryan Murphy, maker of one million television shows, has made one just for me, a theater nerd who paid $35 student tickets to see Mario Lopez in A Chorus Line in 2008.

Deadline says Murphy will adapt A Chorus Line into a 10-part miniseries for Netflix, as part of the $300 million deal he struck with the streaming service in 2018. Murphy is also working on a series for Netflix about disco designer Halston, with Ewan McGregor attached, in addition to a 10-part docuseries about Andy Warhol.

Since Murphy’s work ethic exists to make you (me) feel bad, other projects on the ever-burgeoning Netflix slate include A Secret Love, a docuseries about a lesbian couple who came out in their 80s; an adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom, with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman; Hollywood, with Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor; and he’s working on a Marlene Dietrich project with Jessica Lange.

“I’m so booked. When am I going to do it? I don’t know,” Murphy told Time, which is the same thing I say during tax season, when I am also very booked because of television.

Anyway, Ryan Murphy, when you have a minute, please cast Mj Rodriguez and Billy Porter in A Chorus Line, thank you for your attention.