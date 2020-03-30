At Least We Got a Virtual Backstreet Boys Reunion Concert

Image : via Getty

An upside of making plans over teleconferencing software in the middle of a social distance period is that there’s little room for schedule conflicts , not that I’ve not managed to find some. Still, it’s much easier to get a musical group to reunite virtually, which is what happened with the Backstreet Boys on Sunday night.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the group reu nited for the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, performing “I Want It That Way” on five different screens. It’s unclear which teleconferencing software they used—some sources say FaceTime, though the buffering quality suggests Zoom—but it looks pretty cool.

Other folks who popped on Sunday night included Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, Ciara, and Lady Gaga, all of whom said hi from the comfort of their celebrity homes. The concert, hosted by Elton John, doubled as a benefit for the First Responders Children’s Foundation and Feeding America. You can watch it here.