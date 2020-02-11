Ava DuVernay to Direct Nipsey Hussle Documentary for Netflix

Image : Getty

Ava DuVernay is set to direct a feature-length documentary on the late rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle for Netflix , focusing on his life, work and activism until he was killed in Los Angeles last year.



Rights over the documentary saw the various streaming services engulfed in a pitched bidding-war, though according the Hollywood Reporter, the project didn’t fetch the figures that Apple is spending on its Billie Eilish film ($26 million) or Amazon on its Rihanna documentary ($25 million), with the project landing somewhere in the mid-teens.

Regardless of the budget, the film will be in capable hands. DuVernay’s previous documentary experience includes the Oscar-nominated 13th, which explores racial inequality in America through the lens of the country’s prison system. In 2017, DuVernay had Hussle serve as a panelist to “ offer his perspective on how the for-profit prison system was decimating inner-city communities,” THR reports.

Hussle’s family has also agreed to participate in the movie , which will be produced by DuVernay and Hussle’s Marathon Films.