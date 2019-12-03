Awkwafina Plays Her Flailing, Younger Self in Her New Comedy Central Show

Before Awkwafina was a bonafide movie star (Ocean’s 8, The Farewell), she was just Nora Lum, living in Queens. But now she’s returning to her roots for a new Comedy Central show loosely based on her life.

In Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Lum plays Nora Lin, a 27-year-old dirtbag looking for a purpose in life. Her dad is played by Law & Order: SVU icon BD Wong, and her grandmother is played by Lori Tan Chinn of Orange Is the New Black. I f that casting isn’t enough, IndieWire reports that the show will feature a murderers row of funny people, from Michelle Buteau to Jaboukie Young-White to Natasha Lyonne, who is also a director on the series .

It’s been a big year for Awkwafina as she comes off of her first dramatic role in The Farewell, having just won the Gotham Award for Best Actress on Monday night. She told the crowd, “I never won anything, I can’t even win an argument in the Instagram comments.” Awkwafina, you’re going to have to get used to winning .